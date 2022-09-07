Insite's Top Things to Do: September 7-13

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, September 7

Pub Poll at the Queen Theatre - 8 to 10 p.m.

Have fun playing a new spin on bar trivia....where popular answers win every time.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Thursday, September 8

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Symetria Recovery every Thursday From 3 to 4 p.m. at Symetria Recovery - College Station Outpatient Rehab & Suboxone Clinic for its new SMART Recovery Support group meetings, Open to the public, all are welcome. Recovery has helped millions of people around the world beat their addictions and lead happy, healthy lives. The program's help is free and available to anybody with any addictive problem.

1651 Rock Prairie Road Suite 101, College Station

Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin - starts at 7:30 p.m.

Kitsch is a rapidly growing rock band formed by 5 strangers in College Station, TX. The different musical backgrounds of each member coalesce into a unique sound inspired by multiple genres. From Cage the Elephant to Hall and Oates to Metallica, they can play it all. But Kitsch won’t just give you great music, they will put on a great show. They are currently writing non-stop, aiming to release music by early 2023. Make sure to follow them on Instagram @979kitsch for more. Special guests Dollhouse, Obin, and Micah Butler will also be performing!

106 S. Main St., Bryan

Loteria at The 101 - 9 to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a night of Mexican bingo live at The 101 hosted by Phillip Ischy & Bernardo Ramirez! For each round won, drinks will be awarded! Specials are $3 Mexican candy shots and $3 Czech Mex lager!

101 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan

Friday, September 9

Coffee and Classics Book Club - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Coffee and Classics Book Club for ages 14 and up — a multigenerational program. The group will be meeting on the second Friday of each month at 9:30 a.m. starting September 9. The first book will be Lord of the Flies by William Golding. Selections will be voted upon at each meeting afterwards, with a choice between two titles. Homeschoolers are encouraged to participate!

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, College Station

An Evening Under the Stars - starts at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate a hope-filled night at the Sexual Assault Resource Center's 4th annual "An Evening Under the Stars" event at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center! Join SARC for cocktails at our cash bar, delicious cuisine, entertainment, and our most anticipated, silent and live auctions. We invite you to shine a light for survivors on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. as we continue to work to end sexual assault and sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. Your generous donations from the event will support survivors at SARC through the funding of our 24/7 hotline, care packages / accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

177 Joe Routt Blvd., Bryan

Morgan Ashley with full band - 7 to 10 p.m.

Born in Bryan, raised in Columbus and now calling College Station home, 25-year-old Morgan Ashley is a Texan through and through. She has taken the Texas Country Music Scene by storm and is proving that you can be down to earth and still shoot for the stars. She is the Texas Country Music Association’s reigning Female Artist of the Year.

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Head Over Heels - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

3125 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan

Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers with Sun Valley Station - starts at 7:30 p.m.

Piano-driven rock n' roll from Austin Texas. Grab a friend and come dance. Support will come from Sun Valley Station.

106 D. Main Street, Bryan

Saturday, September 10

Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair has become one of Washington County's premiere festivals. It offers several days of exciting events such as a rodeo, carnival, live music & concerts, food, a variety of livestock shows, arts and crafts, special attractions, contests, commercial exhibits and more.

1305 Blue Bell Road, Brenham

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

National Day of Service Project at Canaan Cemetery - starts at 8 a.m.

Canaan Cemetery was a major cemetery for the now extinct farming community of Canaan in the Brazos Valley. This vast cemetery has over 400 known burials, and is now in poor condition. This project is part of the DAR initiative to clean up parts of the cemetery, and it will start the fall cleanup campaign. Volunteers should bring gloves and tools for clearing brush. Weed eaters would be especially helpful. We recommend that participants wear long sleeved shirts and pants. Volunteers under 18 should have a parent/guardian with them.This Canaan Cemetery Cleanup project gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ

8051-8323 Kuder Road, Bryan

Second Saturday Lake Walk Run Club - 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Second Saturdays is Lake Walk's run club designed to bring together runners of all skill levels - whether you're a novice runner or have multiple marathons under your belt. When training for an event or wanting to maintain mileage built, for me, its nice to have a guide and know the purpose for the workout. With targeted training such as Pace Zone and Perceived Exertion, building, strengthening and maintaining your running routine will get you to your finish line efficiently and injury free. Running coach Courtney Floyd will lead each session and help you find your base pace, train for a race, or work on increasing your time and/or mileage. Each month will feature a different route and Courtney will work with you individually to find a distance perfectly suited to your level and ability. The event is free & open to the public to attend.

4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

38th Annual Kolache Festival - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more than 20 years, Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in the downtown square area. This festival celebrates the Czech heritage for which this area is known. The festival is held the second Saturday in September each year and attracts more than 30,000 visitors into this small city that day. Tens of thousands of Kolaches are sold, as well as homemade sausage and festival foods of all kinds which are sold at vendor booths. Dozens and dozens of vendor booths also sell the best quality homemade crafts and other items. There are Czech bands on two stages, a Kolache eating contest, period costumes, dancing, farm equipment show, antique car show, kid rides and activities, and live acts of all kinds. You’ve got to see this.

301 N. Main St., Caldwell

September Farmer's Market - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Navasota Farmers Market returns for September! Located at the Navasota Public Library Parking lot, Saturday, September 10th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of local vendors will be there, including crafts, baked goods, body products, and more!

1411 E. Washington Avenue, Navasota

History Book Sale - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kraitchar House will be open for tours and demonstrations during the Kolache Festival on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the festival the current history book — A Tapestry of History — will be on sale for $25.

203 E. Buck St., Caldwell

9/11 Heroes Run - starts at 10:30 a.m.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who've served our nations since. We activate & unite communities and empower local veterans, active duty, first responders, and families of the fallen. Join in on September 10th at 10:30 a.m. for the 9/11 Heroes Run. This events serves to bring awareness and honor the fallen.

400 Bizzell St., College Station

National Day of Service Project at Oakland Cemetery - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This project will clean headstones on the graves of veterans at the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Wreaths Across America (WAA) will provide the training and the special D2 polishing chemical. There is a limited number of buckets and brushes so volunteers are encouraged to bring their own.This project with the local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Children of the America Revolution (CAR) gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ

801 6th Street, Navasota

Charcuterie Festival - noon to 6 p.m.

After enjoying bites perfectly complemented by newly released Bernhardt wines, guests will be welcomed to relax and enjoy an afternoon of live music from local talent amid the ambience of Bernhardt Winery's very own Houston Hill Country. More local vendors will be outside for an Artisan Market will be open to the public.

9043 Country Road 204, Planterville

National Day of Service Project with Meals on Wheels - 2 to 4 p.m.

This project with Meals on Wheels gives volunteers an opportunity to participate in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. The national 9/11 Day seeks to transform this anniversary from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good, for more see link: https://youtu.be/YkGIklRWgRQ. Meals on Wheels prepares, packages and delivers lunch-time meals Monday to Friday to homebound seniors. Some church groups provide occasional Saturday meals, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, St Joseph Catholic Church volunteers will deliver a lunch-time meal to many of the Meals on Wheels clients. JustServe volunteers, in coordination with St Joseph, will follow up later in the afternoon with a bag of treats and a patriotic message to those same needy seniors. Each volunteer would assemble and then deliver the treat bags to a small number, likely five, of seniors.

2500 Barak Lane, Bryan

Harvest Moon Dinner - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Join Ronin Farm and Restaurant for September’s Full Moon for a nine course tasting menu based on seasonal ingredients from our gardens and local farms. The gate will open at 6:30 p.m., guests will take a tour of the property at 7:00 p.m., and dinner will be served promptly at 7:30 p.m.. The first portion of the meal will be served in the forest space located next to the barn we converted into a commercial kitchen. Then, guests will be guided down a candlelit path to our garden, where dessert and coffee will be served as the moon rises.

363 Creekside Drive, Bryan

Sunday, September 11

7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch Harley Davidson - 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Ranch H-D will open at noon with free drinks. Plan to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. to get staged (Please pay attention to parking attendants, staging will be held in the NEW parking lot) Guests who plan to ride with a group, should plan to arrive together KSU at 1 p.m. The guided ride will arrive back at The Ranch H-D where there will be food available for purchase & free beer, soda, and water! Out of the safety for Guides & Riders, no cars will be permitted to join the ride.

4101 State Highway 6, College Station

Drive Thru Pet Vaccination Clinic - 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests planning to attend should fill out the registration form (https://chasingtailsvet.com/vaccine-clinic/). After submitting the form, interested parties will receive a timeframe for the vaccinations.

4451 Highway 6 South, College Station

Five Fold Leaders Gospel & Jazz Bunch - 1 to 3 p.m.

Join the Grand Stafford Theater on Sunday, September 11th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in Downtown Bryan for live music, delicious food, fellowship, and fun, as we raise funds in support of college scholarships for underrepresented minority students who are interested in joining Texas A&M University. Five Fold Leaders is a registered non-profit with members ranging from 16 to 83. We undergird each other and empower, engage, and educate the youth in Christian Leadership.

106 S. Main St., Bryan

Monday, September 12

Tees for Keys - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

B/CS Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament on Monday, September 12, at the Traditions Club in Bryan. LiquidPower Specialty Products is the tournament’s title sponsor. Team registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are available at habitatbcs.org/tees-for-keys. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Drink tickets and lunch are provided. All proceeds will go toward Habitat's mission of providing homeownership opportunities to local families in need.

3131 Club Drive, Bryan

Tuesday, September 13

Washington County Fair