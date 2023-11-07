Editor's Letter: 'Tis the Season to be Jolly (November/December 2023)

The weather outside might not quite be frightful but there is still plenty to enjoy this holiday season in Brazos Valley!

Whether we see a white Christmas or not, our area knows how to celebrate this season. From light shows to holiday events, you need to get your calendar out now because there is so much you don’t want to miss — start you list now by turning to page 15 to see the beginning of our holiday events planner, which is spread throughout the issue canvasing the area’s best events.

Start this season by helping fellow community members celebrate Thanksgiving — Brenham Blessings will once again host their Thanksgiving meal drive, which will help local families in need get a delicious meal to enjoy. Learn more about how you can help this amazing cause on page 11!

Looking for a place to find your own Thanksgiving main course? Take a trip to Bryan to Readfields Meats & Deli to customize your menu with meat from right here in the Brazos Valley (page 17). We also provide a few of our staff favorite holiday dessert recipes as inspiration for your next holiday gathering on page 46! Trust us — you NEED to try these!

Have you ever thought about how many holidays are celebrated during this season? Turn to page 24 to learn more the culture and religious background about Diwali, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa — who knows, you might learn something new!

If you’re looking for a place to take in beautiful holiday table arrangements, grab your ticket to The Women’s Club annual tablescapes event on Nov. 15 & 16 (page 21). Then, hit the road and take a drive to Madisonville to visit the brand new Madisonville Christmas Company, which specializes in all things Christmas decor for you to outfit your own home or business in the holly and jolly spirit (page 28).

Curious about Christmas pasts? Turn to page 49 to take in a little about how Christmas was celebrated in the 1850s at the Barrington Plantation, located within Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Guests are invited to see the origins of many holiday tradition favorites in this immersive experience on Dec. 8 & 9.

Speaking of traditions — we also take a look at some local holiday traditions that can be done exclusively in our area or right in the comfort of your own home (page 8). Perhaps, you want to make a new tradition and get a live Christmas tree at Tanglewood Christmas Trees in Bryan — their farm allows families to find and cut the perfect tree (page 52)!

Are you in the giving spirit? You will be after you hear about our area’s chapter of Toys for Tots, which is returning after a five year hiatus to ensure children across seven counties all have gifts to open on Christmas morning. Turn to page 36 to learn more about their mission and how you can get involved.

Of course, we can’t forget about our pets this holiday season! Turn to page 55 to learn more about how you can ensure your pet is safe and healthy as you celebate, plus expert Dr. Lori Teller of Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences who shares holiday treats that are safe for pets to eat.

This issue, we also feature our Holiday Gift Guide, which features local gifts for everyone on your list that are too good to miss (page 42)! Want to see some local businesses who also have holiday specials, check out our holiday advertising special on page 41.

We invite you to join us at our second annual Holiday Market & Launch Party at 7F Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 2. Guests can enjoy over 30 vendors, delicious treats, giveaways and visits with Santa! We will also host a toy drive to benefit the Brazos Valley chapter of Toys for Tots — all guests are asked to bring a new toy and in exchange will receive a complimentary photo with Santa.

— The Insite Team