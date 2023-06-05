United Way of the Brazos Valley to support 28 Brazos Valley nonprofits through Community Impact Grants

United Way of the Brazos Valley is proud to announce the Community Impact Grant recipients for 2023-2025. Through this grant, United Way of the Brazos Valley will annually invest $350,000 across 28 nonprofits serving the Brazos Valley.

“The Board of Directors is excited to support our new and existing partner agencies,” Sara Mendez, DrPH, Board Chair said. “The impact our partners make every day is vital to the health, education and financial stability of our community.”

Each year, over 56,000 lives in the Brazos Valley are changed by the efforts of United Way of the Brazos Valley and its Community Impact Partners.

“Our area takes pride in giving back to the community, and these grants will help folks within these organizations do what they do best,” Max Crawford, Campaign Cabinet Chair and board member said. “We are confident these resources will stay here in the Brazos Valley and look forward to continued efforts to make this place we love even better in the future.”

2023 – 2025 Community Impact Grant recipients:

Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center Inc.

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

Grimes Health Resource Center

Health For All

Madison Health Resource Center

North Bryan Community Center

OnRamp

Project Unity

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

Scotty's House

Sexual Assault Resource Center

Son-Shine Outreach Center

SOS Ministries

Texas Ramp Project

The Prenatal Clinic

The REACH Project

Twin City Mission

Unbound Now

Voices for Children CASA of Brazos Valley

The Community Impact Grant application is a competitive process that occurs every two years. Over 45 organizations began the application process in January, resulting in 28 funded partners. Applications are reviewed by teams of community volunteers, who then make funding recommendations to the United Way of the Brazos Valley Board.

“We are so grateful to all of our community volunteers who acted as grant reviewers during this process,” Kat Gammon, Vice President Community Impact said. “Our work is community driven and wouldn’t have been possible without their help.”

These grants are funded through annual workplace campaigns, sponsorships and giving events throughout the year. Anyone interested in contributing to Community Impact Grant funds can support United Way of the Brazos Valley through community campaigns.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. To learn more about United Way of the Brazos Valley and support their mission, visit uwbv.org.

Courtesy of Emma Wright, United Way of the Brazos Valley