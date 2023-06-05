Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon & 5K

Runners will be stampeding their way through Bryan-College Station, Texas on Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m. as the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosts its 15th annual Buffalo Stampede!

Athletes will have the opportunity to show off their skills by running or walking our Half Marathon or 5K Stampede. We are planning some great surprises along our popular race course this year, and runners will enjoy the excellent USATF certified course again. Run in our race, and qualify for other races.

Features of the race include: bison art t-shirts, great DJ music, social media & selfie station, beautiful bib designs, medals, trophies & t-shirts, delicious post race food and drink and lots of fun with Boonville Days Festival activities.

Register now online and save money. Save $5 when you register online at the Museum’s website. Choose our race, enjoy an extra motivational spark and the pleasure of sharing this accomplishment with friends and family!

Visit the Museum’s website, follow them on Facebook, or call 979-776-2195 for more information.

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History