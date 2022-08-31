The Lincoln Recreation Center offers fitness at affordable prices

The Lincoln Recreation Center offers a lineup of energetic fitness classes, open gym times, and a well-equipped fitness center accessible through memberships for those 16 years and older.

The monthly cost is only $15 for residents and $18 for non-residents, with a daily option of $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Interested parties can get their pass at the Lincoln Recreation Center or call 979-764-3779.

Here’s a look at the weekly schedule. Classes won’t be available Sept. 5, Nov. 23-25, and Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

FITNESS CENTER

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. & Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The facility has cardio machines, a weight training circuit, single-station machines, and free-weight equipment, such as benches, barbells, and dumbbells.

ZUMBA

Monday & Thursday, 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the popular fitness program inspired by Latin dance, using dance moves and cardiovascular exercises to upbeat Latin music. Zumba® is easy-to-learn aerobic dancing. All levels are welcome.

BASKETBALL OPEN GYM

Monday & Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Shoot around with your friends or play a pick-up game. Courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations aren’t accepted, and basketballs aren’t provided.

HYPED DANCE FITNESS

Wednesday, 5:45-6:30 p.m.

We’re using your favorite hip-hop songs and easy-to-follow dance moves for a high-energy dance experience you will love. The hyped dance class provides a beneficial cardio workout and burns calories while improving strength, alleviating stress, easing depression, and unleashing exercise endorphins.

PICKLEBALL

Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Practice your pickleball skills, play in a pick-up match, meet friends, and stay active. All skill levels are welcome. Balls and nets are provided.

We also encourage you to get outside and take advantage of your local parks. Every step counts, whether you commit to walking once a week, taking the kids to the playground, or attending a fitness class.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter or call 979-764-3779.

Information Courtesy of the City of College Station