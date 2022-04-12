Welcome to Wellfest at Century Square

For the first time, fitness fanatics are invited to Wellfest at Century Square, a day of approachable workouts and wellness events in partnership with lululemon ambassador Anna Taggart. Wellfest will take place Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to everyone on any fitness journey.

Guests will have the ability to join over four dynamic workout classes, each with a live DJ, led by some of College Station’s best fitness instructors. After the sweat sessions, browse the fitness and wellness vendor market on The Green in addition to Century Square’s collection of boutique shopping. Fitness foodies can turn the event into a full-day affair and grab some grub at one of Century Square’s restaurants including Velvet Taco, Clean Juice, Pokeworks, and more!

To purchase Wellfest tickets, please click here. Your ticket gives you access to all the workout classes, a free sweat towel, a 16 oz cold press Clean Juice, and discounts to Century Square shops and restaurants. Enter to win prizes when you participate in two or more workouts!

Cost: Presale Tickets - $30

Day Of (Walk Up) Tickets - $35

*Online sales will open through April 22. Walk up ticket purchases will be accommodated based on limited space and availability.

Fitness Schedule:

Kickboxing Class (8:15 AM) – This 45-minute full-body cardio workout includes a series of strong punches, powerful kicks, and plyometric moves with options for everyone to feel successful. This class is designed to help you relieve stress as well as leave you feeling strong and empowered!

Orangetheory (8:45 AM): This class offers a 60-minute workout session split into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training with heart rate monitors to track intensity and maximize metabolic burn. Increase energy, get visible results, and burn more calories, even after leaving the studio.

Vinyasa Yoga (9:00 AM): Enjoy a 45-minute vinyasa-style yoga flow with gentle movements focused on strength, balance, and flexibility, and completely customizable to your needs. No prior yoga experience is required.

lululemon run club (9:00 AM): Hit the pavement for a two mile or 5k route through the front entrance of Texas A&M University. Open to any level; running, walking, and furry friends are invited.

Cycle Studio (10:00 AM): This dynamic full-body workout incorporates rhythm, coordination, and cardio. The class will be a mix of speed and heavy resistance climbs to keep you engaged and entertained while working up a sweat!

Orangetheory (10:00 AM): Lift 45 is specifically designed to build and maintain lean muscle mass, elevate your form, and add variety to your exercise routine. Expect to utilize dumbbells, BOSUs, TRX straps, and medicine balls.

When: Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Century Square – The Green

170 Century Square Dr

College Station, TX 77840

More Info: Visit Century Square's website for a full list of events and promotions or check out Century Square @centurysquarebcs on Facebook for the latest updates.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The Midway leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space.

About Midway

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create.