A Good Night’s Rest

Sleep is essential at any age, but for children and adolescents, quality sleep is necessary for proper physical, mental and emotional development. Unfortunately, as tablets, smartphones, and other similar technology become more commonplace, sleep hygiene continues to take a back seat in many households. This lack of structure surrounding sleep has begun to affect many of today’s children and adolescents in serious and unexpected ways.

“We’ve been struggling with childhood sleep, most significantly in adolescents, since smartphones became mainstream,” says Neal Spears, MD, pediatrician at St. Joseph and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics College Station. “Patients are presenting with obesity and mental health struggles such as depression and ADHD. Parents don’t realize that, in many instances, these are at least, in part, the result of poor sleep quality.”

It has become all too routine for children to always keep smartphones and other devices with them, including in their rooms at night. This easy access leads to disrupted sleep as children stay up late, checking social media, playing games, and texting or talking to friends. Dr. Spears says this can lead to chronic fatigue, something any parent who has had a newborn understands. Chronic fatigue can lead to brain fogginess, obesity, depression, moodiness, reduced immune function, and many more serious conditions.

The constant use of electronics during the day impacts sleep quality as well. The lack of physical activity translates to rapidly rising obesity rates. In addition, at bedtime, because they have not had adequate physical activity, children are not physically fatigued, although they are mentally exhausted.

What to do?

To fix or prevent sleep dysfunction, it is important for parents to place value and emphasis on healthy sleep hygiene.

“Fix the sleep dysfunction with proper sleep hygiene, setting up the environment for a good and productive night’s sleep,” Dr. Spears recommends. “Picking a specific time to wind down, removing media, and reducing the amount of light that is hitting eyes before bedtime will allow the body’s natural melatonin production to increase. Emphasize these things from an early age, and I believe we will see a significant improvement across the board.”

While it might be challenging to create new habits outside of screen time, encouraging children to spend time outdoors, engage in activities such as crafts and board games, or read a book will not only help children sleep better at night but will keep them healthy, foster their creativity, and enhance their social and communication skills.

Neal Spears, MD, is a physician at St. Joseph and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics College Station. Dr. Spears attended Texas A&M University, Class of '95, and then went on to the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio for his Medical Degree. As a pediatrician with over 23 years of experience, Dr. Spears enjoys helping children and their families navigate difficult situations and diagnoses and has a particular interest in treating children with ADHD and other chronic childhood diseases.

