Brazos County Health District to give out free COVID-19 tests

To prepare for the holidays, the Brazos County Health District is distributing freerapid COVID-19 home tests starting Wednesday, December 7 at 201 N. Texas Ave. Bryan, TX 77803. Tests are available during normal business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front desk. Supplies are limited to two boxes per person.

Being tested can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping those infected away from gatherings withmultiple households like Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Experts suggest taking a rapid COVID-19 test two days before an event and the morning of. If both tests come back negative, there is a low chance ofhaving COVID-19.

For more information, please contact Arthur Davila at adavila@brazoscounytx.gov or 979-361-5700.

Courtesy of the Brazos County Health District