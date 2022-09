The public is invited to A Shot in the Dark, an extended hours COVID and flu vaccination clinic, on Wednesday, October 5th from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

At A Shot in the Dark, residents can receive their primary, secondary, and bivalent booster COVID and flu immunizations.

For more information, please contact Mary Parrish at mparrish@brazoscountytx.gov

Information Courtesy of the Brazos County Health District