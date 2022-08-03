Brazos County Health District to offer extended vaccine hours

Parents and guardians are encouraged to beat the rush and get their children’s back-to-school and COVID-19 vaccines during the Brazos County Health District’s extended vaccine clinics. Clinics will be Wednesday, July 27th, and August 3rd and 10th until 6:30 p.m. at the Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX 77803.

Vaccines are $14 per child and available for children 18 and younger who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or have Medicaid or CHIP. Vaccines offered include COVID-19, TDAP, Hepatitis B, MMR, HPV, Hepatitis A, Varicella, PCV-13, Meningitis, HIB, and Polio.

Visit https://fb.me/e/3EF5caDwk for more information.

Information Courtesy of Brazos County Health District