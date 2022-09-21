Breast cancer memorial to be held at the Brazos County Health District

Residents of the Brazos Valley are invited to the First Annual Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration on Saturday, October 1st from noon to 2 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

The memorial will honor those lost to breast cancer, celebrate survivors of the disease, and provide access to free resources. Guests are invited to decorate a small flag with their loved one’s name, which will be displayed on the BCHD’S grounds. A small reception will take place in the BCHD classroom where breast cancer survivor, Andrea Farrar will share her story. Texas C-Step will also be in attendance to sign eligible women up for free breast cancer screenings.

For more information, please contact Georgette Herring at gherring@brazoscountytx.gov

Information Courtesy of the Brazos County Health District