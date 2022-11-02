City of College Station Mosquito Abatement Program offers mosquito dunks for community members

Are mosquitos causing a buzz in your neighborhood? The City of College Station’s Mosquito Abatement Program provides free mosquito dunks to residents on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

One of the most environmentally-friendly and effective ways to protect yourself and loved ones from mosquito-borne diseases is by utilizing mosquito dunks.

A mosquito dunk is an easy-to-use, safe and non-toxic tablet, which kills larvae. These dunks are suited for addressing common mosquito breeding sites around residential properties.

Each tablet kills mosquito larvae for up to 60 days, and can be used in natural or artificial containers such as:

Garden ponds

Birdbaths

Roof gutters

Rain barrels

Water gardens

Fountains

The City of College Station is providing free dunks while supplies last. Interested? Please fill out the form below!

West Nile Virus

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most individuals exposed to the virus do not get sick, but approximately 20% develop symptoms such as headache, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea, and fatigue. Less than one percent of individuals have the virus affect their nervous system, leading to severe illness that can cause disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, neck stiffness, and even death.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile Virus. In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease, including 172 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Zika Virus

Abut 80 percent of people infected with the virus do not become ill. For those who develop symptoms, illness is generally mild and typically lasts a few days to a week. The most common symptoms of Zika virus disease are fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises pregnant women to delay travel to foreign countries where Zika is being transmitted. To prevent the spread of the disease, people traveling to those areas should carefully follow steps to avoid mosquito bites while there and for seven days after returning home.

What else can you do?

In addition to using dunks, you can defend yourself against mosquitoes by using the Four D's:

DRAIN: Drain standing water from gutters, flowerpots, buckets, wading pools, puddles, etc. Change the water in bird baths often. Trim your grass and shrubs, also do not overwater the lawn.

DEET: Use insect repellant with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon-eucalyptus or IR3535.

DUSK/DAWN: Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

DRESS: Dress in long-sleeves and pants when possible.