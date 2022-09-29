5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat

Join the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School for a trunk or treat event benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bryan High School parking lot adjacent to the Bryan Aquatic Center. Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more! Costumes are encouraged. For entry, please bring five can good items. Items will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. When: Saturday, Oct. 29 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.