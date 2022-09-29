Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.06.32 PM.png

5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat

Admission is 5 Canned Food Items

by

Join the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department and Bryan High School for a trunk or treat event benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bryan High School parking lot adjacent to the Bryan Aquatic Center. Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more! Costumes are encouraged. For entry, please bring five can good items. Items will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. When: Saturday, Oct. 29 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Info

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 11.14.44 AM.png
Bryan Aquatic Center 3100 Oak Ridge Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
to
Google Calendar - 5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat - 2022-10-29 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat - 2022-10-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat - 2022-10-29 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 5th Annual Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat - 2022-10-29 15:00:00 ical