Bryan Aquatics Swim Lessons

Babies to age 6

The City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation Department is proud to partner with the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim program – a program that has been teaching swimming and water safety for over 100 years across the country. The LTS program focuses on developing swimming skills in a logical and refined progression that includes not only swimming skills but also teaches participants how to be safe in, on, and around the water. The City of Bryan has been recognized as a Gold Level Learn-to-Swim Provider by the American Red Cross by teaching over 1,200 swim lessons every year.