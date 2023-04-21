Gardening Class With Farmer Lilly Cross At Ronin Farm

Classes are for children and adults alike!

Join us for a series of gardening classes for adults and children where we will plant seeds, hold gardening and foraging lessons, and lead guided nature walks. These classes are educational in nature with a goal to provide more information on the benefits of fresh, organic produce + seasonal eating. Classes will be led by Farm Director Lilly Cross.

Tickets for adults are $40 and tickets for children are $25. We will be offering complimentary coffee, tea + 6 packs plant-a-seed.

Kindly note, a parent or guardian **must** be in attendance with their children. A safety waiver will be sent prior to the event via email that must be signed and returned.

Below is the full list of upcoming dates

May 6 & May 27