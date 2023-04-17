Gardening Classes with Farmer Lily...

Our Full Moon Dinners are sold out but don't worry, there is still room for our Earth Day Garden Class with Farmer Lily! Join us for a gardening class for adults and children where we will plant seeds, hold gardening and foraging lessons, and lead guided nature walks. These classes are educational in nature with a goal to provide more information on the benefits of fresh, organic produce + seasonal eating. Classes will be led by Farm Director Lilly Cross.
Info
Ronin Farm & Restaurant 363 Creekside Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807
https://ronincooking.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=751bcd43dcd981ca56861f3cf&id=cad5b8cd7a&e=c10b3ee410