Pink Moon Dinner At Ronin Farm

Join us with April's Full Moon for a nine course tasting menu based on seasonal ingredients from our gardens and local farms. The gate will open at 6:30, we will take a tour of our property at 7:00, and dinner will be served promptly at 7:30. The first portion of the meal will be served in the forest space located next to the barn we converted into a commercial kitchen. Then, you will be guided down a candlelit path to our garden, where dessert and coffee will be served as the moon rises.

We are a BYO establishment, and invite you to bring along that which suits your tastes. We offer retail sales at 20% off of our Restaurant's wine list, and we would love to see you stop into the restaurant on your way to the farm to pick up specialty, not-found-anywhere-else fermentables.

The menu with pairing recommendations will be announced the week of the dinner, based on what is available from local farmers, ranchers and fisherman.

Dinner will be held rain or shine. If there is rain, dinner will be served in one of the barns on the property. Closed toed shoes recommended. Dress is comfortable and casual; consider the weather of the current season.

We hope to see you at The Farm