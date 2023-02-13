Wine Dinner | Alta Marfa Winery & Vineyard

Join Ronin at the Restaurant for a Wine Dinner every Last Thursday of the month! We are very excited to announce this month’s Wine Dinner partnership is with Alta Marfa Winery & Vineyard. You can learn more about their practices here, but suffice it to say that our practices align seamlessly!

Their kitchen will be serving a 4 course meal to pair with these wines, and a member of their team will be at their Restaurant to answer any questions you may have about the wines. The courses are optional with the ability to opt into each course and it’s pairing + our regular Dinner Service Menu will be available as well. Kindly make a reservation at the link here, ronintx.com/reservations but walk-ins are always welcome!