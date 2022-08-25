BCS Classic to return to Brazos Valley for 13th competition

The BCS Classic will once again return to the Brazos Valley for 13th time featuring both new and seasoned athletes competing to be crowned the best in various levels of competition.

The competition hosted by Boomfit will kick off on Friday, August 26 with a Friday Night Lights event followed continued competition on Saturday, August 27 at the Brazos Valley Expo Center (5764 Leonard Road, Bryan). During Saturday's lunch break, there will be a worship session led by Leo Santos and the worship team from Citizens Church and Q&A period with CrossFit Games Champion Rich Froning moderated by Senior Pastor Will Lewis of Brazos Fellowship.

The competition is programmed by Rich, who has served as a partner of the competition for three years helping to raise over $68,000 for the Ronald McDonald Charities. As an extra part of the competion, teams have the ability compete to raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charities in the Partner with Rich Fundraiser where the winning team captain is given the opportunity to partner with Rich in the competition. According to a post by the BCS Classic team, the top earner of 2022 was Jordan Monroe.

"At the 2021 BCS Classic, Jordan Monroe stood in awe as he watched the ceremony where we presented a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas for $20,004. Later that he weekend, he told BCS Classic director Charlie Lima that he wanted to raise money for this amazing charity, and he wasn’t going to wait until next year to do it," the post reads. "Within weeks, Jordan had already raised thousands of dollars. Within two months, he had raised $15,000."

By the end of the fundraising period, Jordan has raised $25,150 though Jordan decided to give the partnership with Rich to 15 year old Morgan Hickson who competed in the CrossFit Games two years ago and was named the 2021 9th fittest team in the 14-15 division.

Spectators of the event will be required to purchase a pass priced at $25 for the event. Tickets are capped at 2,500 spectators and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/bcs-classic-spectator-tickets-377315810747.

For more information, visit: boomfitbcs.com/the-bcs-classic/.

To learn more about the Ronald McDonald Charities, check out A Home Away From Home from our August 2022 issue.